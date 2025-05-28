Tory Lanez Prison Attack Footage Leaks Showing Brutal Stairwell Stabbing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was caught on video being stabbed multiple times inside a California prison, with newly surfaced footage from the May 12 attack showing the rapper collapsing near a stairwell as he struggled to defend himself from a brutal ambush.

The video, which began circulating online Tuesday (May 27), captures the chaos inside California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where Lanez was assaulted by Santino Casio, a convicted murderer.

The clip shows Lanez falling to the ground as Casio repeatedly lunges at him with a weapon.

According to prison officials, Lanez suffered 14 stab wounds in total — seven to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing machine.

Lanez’s team released a statement following the incident: “He is now breathing independently. Despite experiencing pain, he is in good spirits, able to converse normally, and deeply grateful to God for his recovery.”

Described by authorities as a “savage” and “vicious” assault, the stabbing left Lanez in critical condition.

He has since stabilized, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Casio has been moved to a segregated unit while the investigation continues.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Tory Lanez Fighting To Overturn Conviction

Meanwhile, Lanez’s legal team is still pushing to overturn his conviction. His attorney, Walter Roberts, recently claimed there’s new evidence pointing to Kelsey Harris as the shooter in the 2020 incident.

Megan’s legal team has rejected those claims, calling them recycled arguments.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team – flanked by any ignorant person they can find – have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can,” said her attorney, Alex Spiro.

Supporters of Lanez, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, have called for a pardon, insisting he is innocent.

Megan’s team continues to dismiss the new claims as “false narratives” and “unsworn rumors presented as fact.”