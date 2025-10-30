Trae Young Calls Quavo His “Big Brother” During Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trae Young shared his connection to Quavo and his championship mindset during a “Tonight Show” interview.

Trae Young brought both his NBA drive and Atlanta Hip-Hop roots to late-night television on October 28, using his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to spotlight his championship goals and personal bond with Quavo.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard, known for his court vision and deep shooting range, also showed off his growing connection to the city’s music and culture, which he now calls home.

The two-time All-Star spoke openly about his friendship with the former Migos rapper, telling Fallon, “He welcomed me to Atlanta from Day One. He’s like a big brother.”

Their relationship recently took center stage in Billboard’s “Switching Stages” feature, where the two swapped professions—Young hit the studio while Quavo tested his basketball skills.

“We were able to switch lives and I got to go into his world and he came into my world a little bit. So, going to the studio with him, I got to see kind of how he made a song,” Young said.

Their bond runs deeper than a single collaboration. Quavo famously helped push Young’s “Ice Trae” nickname into the mainstream with a shoutout in the 2018 Migos track “Ice Tray,” further tying the NBA star to Atlanta’s Hip-Hop community.

When the conversation turned to basketball, Young didn’t hesitate to lay out his main goal.

“I want to win a championship, obviously,” he said. While proud of his individual stats, he led the league in assists last season with 11.6 per game.

Young made it clear that team success is what matters most.

Despite his substantial numbers, the Hawks finished 40-42 last season and missed the playoffs. This year marks the first full season under head coach Quin Snyder, and the team is still trying to find its rhythm.

Off the court, Young’s involvement in music continues to grow.

In October, he dropped “Where I Stay,” featuring Quavo and 2 Chainz, a track that serves as a tribute to Atlanta and Quavo performed the song during the Hawks’ home opener.