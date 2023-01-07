Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Reportedly Call It Quits On Their Rocky Romance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, the mother of his two children, have reportedly broken up. OK! Magazine reports the couple was expected to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve together, but things didn’t go as planned.

“Kylie and Travis are off again,” a source said. “They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

The source added: “This has happened so many times before. They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their first child, Stormi, in February 2018. Their second, a son, arrived last February. But their relationship hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. In October 2022, Scott was accused of being unfaithful to the billionaire makeup mogul. The rumors started to circulate online after Scott was photographed with an alleged former fling, Rojean Kar, on a video set.

“Kylie is staying strong,” an insider told TMZ at the time. “A lot of people are trying to break them up, but they know the truth about their relationship and are secure in what they have.”

Scott maintained Ker was “an uninvited guest” and didn’t know her. Shortly after Halloween, Jenner appeared to support Scott by posting a family portrait to her Instagram.

More recently, Jenner shared several photos of her holiday festivities with her 377 million Instagram followers—and Scott was nowhere to be found.