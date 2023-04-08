Two Teens Arrested For The Death Of San Diego Rapper, Alo Bandz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of the teens’ name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The San Diego Police Department has arrested two teens as suspects in the death of the rapper, Alo Bandz. The 22-year-old, whose real name is Caesar Lopez-Sandoval, is an emerging rapper from Southern California, according to NBC San Diego.

Officers brought Julian James Vargas, 19, and a 14-year-old whose name is undisclosed before he is a minor on Thursday, April 6 in regard to the fatal shooting. The rising star was killed on Feb. 19 in the Clairemont area park.

Police reports state the young man was discovered in a grassy patch near a set of bleachers at North Clairemont Recreation Center, struggling to breathe after being shot multiple times in his upper torso.

According to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski, the recording artist was transported by emergency workers to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lieutenant also believes that Alo Bandz got into a fight with the boys in the public area in the middle of the day. This dispute, which deals are unclear was over, resulted in gunplay. After the shooting started to ring out, families (including young children) scattered.

The boys fled the scene of the crime after Alo Bandz was blasted.

After interviewing witnesses present at the shooting, police now have both teens in custody, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In a departmental press release, Lt. Adam Sharki stated Vargas was taken into custody right before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and has been booked on suspicion of murder.

Vargas, because he is over 18, has been booked in county jail. He will face arraignment on Monday, April 10 in the afternoon in San Diego Superior Court.

The minor was picked up at 9:00 a.m. and is locked up in a juvenile hall.