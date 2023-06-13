Tyler Perry Reportedly Set To Buy BET

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Tyler Perry Studios head could add the network to his growing empire.

There has been a lot of speculation about who would eventually purchase the BET brand from Paramount Global. It appears billionaire filmmaker/studio owner Tyler Perry is the frontrunner to be BET’s next owner.

Over the last several months, multiple individuals have expressed interest in buying BET. For example, Hip Hop artists/moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson were named as potential buyers.

A new report from The Streamr claims Tyler Perry will take control of BET Media Group for an undisclosed amount. Perry previously signed a multi-year joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and the BET+ streaming service.

BET+ productions such as All the Queen’s Men and Ruthless film at the Tyler Perry Studios in Georgia. If Perry does finalize a deal to acquire BET Media Group, he will also take control of the VH1 network.

“Rumor? No, it’s not a rumor, I’ve been there for four years now and had tremendous success,'” Tyler Perry told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023 about potentially purchasing BET.

The 53-year-old Atlanta resident added, “I wasn’t expecting this to happen, so, yes – if that is possible, I’m very, very interested in taking as much of it… If it’s possible, I’m gonna take as much of it as I can.”

Tyler Perry is best known for playing the character of Mabel “Madea” Simmons in numerous stage plays and movies, including the 2022 Netflix motion picture A Madea Homecoming.

Robert L. Johnson launched the BET cable channel in January 1980. The network has been home to programs like Teen Summit, Rap City, The Game, College Hill, The New Edition Story, and The Breakfast Club.