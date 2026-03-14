Tyler Perry Sells BET+ Stake As Paramount Skydance Takes Full Control

Tyler Perry sold his BET+ stake as Paramount Skydance buys out the platform and merges it into Paramount+ this June.

Tyler Perry just sold his ownership piece of BET+ as Paramount Skydance bought out his equity stake in the streaming platform.

The deal means BET+ is getting folded straight into Paramount+ starting in June, bringing over 1,000 hours of content with it.

Here’s what’s moving over: All the Queen’s Men, Zatima, The Ms. Pat Show, and Diarra From Detroit are all heading to Paramount+. Perry’s shows won’t disappear, though.

He’s staying locked in with BET through a new content partnership, so he’ll keep making shows for the network. It’s basically a restructuring that lets Paramount scale up its streaming game without losing Perry’s catalog.

CEO David Ellison wants to pump up Paramount+ numbers, and grabbing all that BET+ content does exactly that. The merger makes sense from a business angle. Why run two separate streaming services when you can combine them and cut costs?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the buyout gives Paramount full control of the platform Perry helped build. Perry’s been a major player in Black entertainment for years, and this move shows how the streaming wars are forcing consolidation across the industry.

Paramount’s betting that merging these platforms will help it compete better against Netflix, Disney+, and other giants.

Perry’s not walking away empty-handed, though. His content partnership keeps him in the game, and his shows will reach way more people on Paramount+ than they would’ve on a standalone BET+.

The real question now is whether Paramount+ subscribers will actually watch BET+ content or if it just becomes another section they scroll past.