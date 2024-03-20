Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, And More Hip-Hop Acts Featured At 2024 Coachella Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop is huge at the 2024 Coachella Festival, where there is an eclectic mix of all music.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s full lineup has been unveiled, promising an electrifying experience at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The massive festival takes place across two weekends on April 12-14 and 19-21. Highlights include Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, and even a reunited No Doubt.

Friday’s lineup boasts an eclectic mix including Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Peggy Gou, and Faye Webster among others. Saturdays will see Tyler, the Creator leading alongside Blur, Ice Spice, Sublime, and Grimes. On Sundays, Doja Cat takes the stage alongside J Balvin, Khruangbin, Lil Yachty, and Reneé Rapp, among others.

Organizers are optimistic for a smoother experience this year after previous last-minute cancellations by headliners Kanye West and Frank Ocean. In 2022, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepped in for West, while Ocean’s absence last year led to Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. filling in, with Blink-182 moving up the bill. Despite challenges, Coachella has seen memorable moments including Jai Paul’s live debut and surprise appearances from artists like the Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Tyler, the Creator.

Below is a full list of Coachella’s line up: