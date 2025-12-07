Tyler, The Creator Stunned By Innovator Of The Decade Honor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyler, the Creator reflected on 15 years of artistic growth after receiving the Innovator of the Decade award at Variety’s Hitmakers event.

Tyler, the Creator accepted the Innovator of the Decade award at Variety’s Hitmakers event in Hollywood on Saturday night, a moment that prompted the usually forward-leaning artist to pause and reflect on a 15-year run of creative evolution.

The Odd Future co-founder and genre-bending rapper, now 34, appeared genuinely surprised by the honor, sharing his thoughts in a speech that blended humility and gratitude.

“It made me think like, Yo, I don’t take the time out to look back at what I’ve done, for me, the folks around me, the last 15 years. For me, always looking forward — that’s where I sit comfortable at. But damn, it does feel good to hear the last 15 years you’ve been doing super-duper, awesome s###. I’m so grateful y’all have noticed things I’ve done,” Tyler, the Creator told the crowd.

The award was presented by Andre 3000, who commended Tyler for his relentless drive and ability to spark creativity in others.

“If you can inspire others to want to purely make something, you have done a great deed. You can see his excitement, momentum and passion — it’s infectious. He cares about what he’s doing and innovating himself,” Andre said.

The recognition comes at a high point in Tyler’s career. Within the last year, he dropped two albums, Chromakopia in 2024 and Don’t Tap the Glass in July 2025.

Both records earned nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards. “Chromakopia” is up for Album of the Year, while “Don’t Tap the Glass” landed in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

Tyler’s creative reach continues to expand beyond music. He’s set to appear in the upcoming film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet. The film’s director, Josh Safdie, praised Tyler’s all-encompassing approach to artistry.

“Tyler is a rare artist and creator in that everything he does is completely vertically integrated: There is little to no difference between a song and the larger picture, which is the album, or a bottle of cologne, or a T-shirt, or a music video he’s directing, or in this case, with me, a character that he’s developed,” Safdie said.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place in February.