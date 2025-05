Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Victoria Monét confirmed she “fell deeply” for Stormzy and hinted there’s more to their story after their brief relationship ended.

Victoria Monét didn’t hold back when asked about her short-lived romance with Stormzy, revealing on Keke Palmer’s podcast that she “fell deeply” for the British rapper and called him “a really special guy.”

The Grammy-winning singer shared that their first real hangout was actually the moment paparazzi caught them kissing in a parking lot last year.

“We would have wanted to announce on our own time when everything was official,” she said, reflecting on how the relationship became public before they were ready.

Despite the split, Monét made it clear that there was no bitterness between them. “We had a blast together,” she said, adding that their time together was built on “mutual respect.” She emphasized, “There’s no bad blood.”

Monét also hinted there’s more to the story but kept it vague. “We’ll have to talk,” she told Palmer, leaving the door open for future revelations.

The romance first made headlines in October 2024 when the pair were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The sighting came shortly after Monét confirmed her separation from longtime partner John Gaines, with whom she shares a daughter, Hazel. The couple had quietly ended things ten months earlier but delayed the announcement to avoid speculation.

Stormzy Ready To Settle Down With New Partner

Stormzy, who had also recently ended his on-and-off relationship with TV personality Maya Jama in July 2024, added fuel to the gossip fire earlier this month when he dropped his new track “Sorry Rach!”

In the song, he reveals he’s now in a new relationship and ready to settle down.

“I told the boys I think I met my wife. Baby, if you have my baby, then you’re set for life,” he raps on the track before adding, “I think I’ve got a type; she’s like the two before.”

Monét didn’t comment on the new lyrics, but her remarks suggest she’s moved on with grace—and maybe a few stories still untold.