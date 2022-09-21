Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Has A Big Magic Stick

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vivica A. Fox came to the defense of 50 Cent after he filed a lawsuit over an alleged implication that he had penile enhancement surgery.

Fox discussed her intimate knowledge of 50 Cent’s anatomy on Fox Soul’s Cocktail with Queens. The actress defended her ex-boyfriend after he sued a MedSpa owner named Angela Kogan for allegedly implying he had penile enhancement surgery.

“Angela, you lying,” Fox said. “That’s all I’m gon’ say. Angela, that’s the one thing I know that’s true. He didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good. Listen, the one time I’m with him on that one. I’m with him when he’s right on that one. No! It’s all good.”

50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Kogan, accusing her of misrepresenting a photo the two took together. The G-Unit rapper pursued legal action after The Shade Room used the image in a story about Kogan and penile enhancement surgery.

Kogan denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued by her attorney Darren Heitner. Kogan said she never mentioned anything about 50 Cent getting penile enhancement, but he did receive undisclosed services from her Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa.

“Ms. Kogan’s policy is to not disclose the services that her clients receive, but she affirms that Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa never provided penile enhancement treatment to Mr. Jackson,” Heitner wrote. “She has never stated otherwise, either publicly or privately. Instead, Ms. Kogan merely thanked Mr. Jackson for stopping by Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa with social media posts published in February 2020.”

Listen to Fox’s comments about 50 Cent below.