Watch Megan Thee Stallion Play Love Interest In Tracy Morgan Series

Megan Thee Stallion plays Daniel Radcliffe’s love interest in NBC’s new Tracy Morgan comedy series premiering February 23rd on the network.

NBC just dropped the official trailer for Tracy Morgan’s new comedy series and Megan Thee Stallion’s fans got a welcome surprise.

Meg is guest-starring in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The Houston rapper plays Denise, a recently divorced mom who gets flirty with Daniel Radcliffe’s character Arthur Tobin.

The show centers on Morgan, a disgraced former NFL star, as he tries to repair his image through a documentary.

Megan’s been steadily building her acting resume. She appeared in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where she twerked with the green superhero. The Grammy winner also guest-starred on STARZ’s P-Valley as her alter ego Tina Snow in season two.

Her film credits include the 2024 remake of Mean Girls and D####: The Musical in 2023. She hosted Saturday Night Live in 2022 and guest-starred on Netflix’s Big Mouth animated series.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall. The comedy follows Morgan’s character as he makes amends with family and friends while filming his comeback documentary.

Radcliffe plays the award-winning filmmaker documenting Morgan’s journey. The show explores themes of redemption and second chances in the entertainment industry.

Megan’s guest appearance happens in episode five titled “You May Hug Your Hero.” The trailer shows her character connecting with Radcliffe’s Arthur during the documentary process.

The rapper’s acting career continues to expand beyond music. She’s rumored to be working on an untitled Adam Sandler project with the Safdie Brothers. That film is currently in post-production.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins premieres with a one-hour event on Monday, February 23, at 8 P.M. ET on NBC. Regular episodes air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. starting March 2.