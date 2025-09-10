Woman’s Body In D4vd’s Tesla Was Dismembered, Wrapped In Plastic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Police revealed the victim had a “Shhh…” tattoo on her finger as they work to identify the woman found in D4vd’s Tesla.

D4vd continued touring Tuesday (September 9) as Los Angeles police confirmed a decomposing woman’s body was discovered in a Tesla registered to the rising singer at a Hollywood impound lot.

The disturbing discovery was made Monday (September 8) after workers at a tow yard on North Mansfield Avenue reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle, which had been abandoned for several days.

Officers searched the car around 12:30 P.M. and found human remains stuffed inside a bag in the front trunk.

The woman’s body was described as severely decomposed, dismembered and wrapped in plastic.

According to the LA Times, investigators noted she had wavy black hair, stood approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 71 pounds and had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” She was wearing a tube top and black leggings.

Investigators reported that the trunk contained a bag holding a “head and torso.”

The Tesla, registered in D4vd‘s name in Hempstead, Texas, had been sitting at the lot for an undisclosed number of days before the smell prompted a search.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm the woman’s identity.

Authorities have not said when or how the woman died, nor how her body ended up in the vehicle.

His team told media outlets that he is “fully cooperating” with law enforcement.

D4vd, who boasts more than 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify, performed at The Fillmore Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Clips from D4vd’s concert today in Minneapolis, everything seemed just fine, interacted with the crowd but the incident wasn’t mentioned pic.twitter.com/n2gP7lyAIu — Abe 🤍 (@wonderabelol) September 10, 2025

The investigation remains active as officials await autopsy results.