Ye Defeats Jewish Backlash & Strikes Live Nation Israel CEO

Ye locked in a Georgia concert with an Israeli businessman while Poland, UK, and France cancel his dates over his antisemitic past.

Ye just locked in a concert deal with an Israeli businessman in the former Soviet Union territory of Georgia, and the irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

The rapper who once declared he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” is now working with Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions to headline Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi on June 12, 2026 and they have already sold 70,000 tickets in a single day.

Now, some people in the industry are asking uncomfortable questions about money, accountability, and whether redemption can actually be purchased.

Ye’s antisemitic spiral started in 2020 and escalated into something unhinged.

Beyond the “death con 3” threat, he released a track called “Heil Hitler,” wore swastikas publicly, and spent years praising Nazi ideology while attacking Jewish people relentlessly.

When the backlash finally hit in 2022, it was catastrophic.

Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap all severed ties, and Ye lost $2 billion in a single day. High-profile executives like Ari Emanuel called for a complete industry blackout, and the financial consequences were real and immediate.

Then came the January 2026 Wall Street Journal apology. Ye took out a full-page ad claiming he’d “lost touch with reality” and saying he owed “a huge apology” to the Jewish and Black communities.

He met with rabbis and Jewish leaders to show remorse. His Bully album dropped in March and hit Number Two on the Billboard 200. He sold out LA stadium shows with a dome-shaped stage.

Everything looked like a calculated redemption arc.

But the backlash never stopped.

Poland canceled his June 19 concert in Chorzow, with Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska stating: “In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.”

The UK revoked his visa, forcing Wireless Festival to cancel entirely. France postponed Marseille. Switzerland pulled the plug.

According to Rolling Stone, one Israeli music executive told the outlet the situation is “very disturbing,” adding that everything Ye said and did against the Jewish community remains “unforgettable, and for many people, deeply hurtful.”

Yet his tour continues. Turkey (May 30), Netherlands (June 6), Italy (July 18), Albania (July 11), Spain, Portugal, and India all have dates still standing as of May 13.

Per TMZ, Live Nation officially distanced itself from the Georgia show, claiming Blue Stone Productions is handling everything independently.

The rebranding from Live Nation Israel to Live Nation Central Asia happened in 2025, conveniently sidestepping the optics of an Israeli company directly promoting Ye.