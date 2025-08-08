YNW Melly To Sit In Jail Another Year After Trial Pushed To 2027

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly’s retrial for double murder won’t happen until 2027, meaning he’ll spend nearly a decade in jail before facing a jury again.

YNW Melly is about to spend yet another year behind bars because his double murder retrial in Florida got pushed back again—this time all the way to September 2027.

That means he will have been locked up for nearly a decade without a final verdict over the deaths of his two YNW crew members.

A Broward County judge gave the green light on the new trial date during a recent hearing. The delays keep piling up thanks to legal appeals, evidence fights and a whole lot of courtroom chaos.

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, got popped back in 2019 for allegedly killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Cops say he tried to make it all look like a drive-by, but the evidence told a different story.

There’s also been drama over witness tampering. Melly was hit with extra charges for allegedly trying to stop a key witness from testifying. Prosecutors claim he attempted to use gang ties to get it done.

The forensic evidence has been a big part of the case. Cops say the bullets came from inside the car, not outside. Autopsy reports, phone data and surveillance footage all reportedly place Melly in the car at the time of the shooting.

Oh and there’s also that social media message where he allegedly wrote, “I did that” with a smiley face emoji.

And now, instead of getting his day in court, YNW Melly is stuck waiting another three years.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in 2023 after the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict. It was deadlocked 9-3, leaning toward convicting him on lesser charges—not murder.

Prosecutors are still gunning for the death penalty, especially now that Florida lets an 8-4 jury vote send someone to death row.

Melly’s legal team is still fighting hard, challenging texts and calls the prosecutors want to use. They’re also waiting on appeals about how some of that evidence was collected.

Meanwhile, the judge has made it crystal clear—he wants this case moving, but there’s just too much legal mess slowing it down.

He’s been denied bond over and over and was recently moved to a new high-security lockup. On top of all this, he’s still dealing with other charges like drug possession and being a felon with a weapon.

Unless something changes fast, it’s looking like Melly’s gonna be in that cell for a long stretch before this trial even kicks off.