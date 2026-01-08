Young Buck Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence. Here’s Why He Wont See A Cell

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Buck avoided prison after a Tennessee plea deal sent him to community corrections despite an eight-year sentence tied to a weapons case.

Young Buck has avoided prison time after entering a plea deal in Tennessee that will keep the former G-Unit rapper out of jail despite receiving an eight-year sentence.

The Nashville-born rapper pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon after being convicted of a felony in Tennessee court this week. Buck received an eight-year sentence with 30 percent suspended, meaning he will serve 2.4 years through community corrections rather than behind bars.

The community corrections sentence means Young Buck will serve his time through supervised probation, community service, and other court-ordered programs rather than in a traditional prison setting.

This type of sentence allows offenders to remain in the community while completing their punishment under strict supervision.

The charges stem from a 2020 incident involving his then-girlfriend that resulted in multiple criminal counts. Young Buck was originally charged with domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon following the altercation at his residence.

Court records show that Young Buck’s former girlfriend allegedly shot at him during the incident and was also charged with reckless endangerment. The case has dragged on for nearly six years, with Young Buck’s trial delayed multiple times before the plea agreement was reached.

The year 2025 was a little rough for Young Buck.

In April 2025, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating his bond conditions at least six times, according to the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.

The violations included missing court-ordered check-ins and failing to comply with other bond requirements. The rapper’s incarceration sparked protests from his supporters, who gathered outside the Sumner County Courthouse in April 2025.

Dozens of fans and community members held signs and chanted in support of Young Buck, arguing that the charges against him were unjust and that he was being treated unfairly by the legal system.

Sheriff’s deputies monitored the peaceful protest, which lasted several hours as supporters called for Buck’s release and questioned the handling of his case.