Protests Erupt Over Young Buck’s Detention—Sheriff Reacts

A group of protesters picketed in front of a jail housing rapper Young Buck after he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after missing court-ordered check-ins.

A protest erupted in front of the prison housing rapper Young Buck, who is serving 30 days in a Sumner County jail after repeatedly skipping mandatory bond supervision meetings tied to pending criminal charges.

The rapper taken into custody on April 7 after a judge found him in contempt of court.

Buck had failed to comply with the terms of his bond, which included twice-monthly check-ins and GPS monitoring, according to court records related to his ongoing domestic assault and weapons possession cases.

Young Buck’s bond was revoked due to the violations, land the court will determine a new bond amount after he completes his 30-day sentence.

On Wednesday (April 23) a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Sumner County Courthouse, accusing local authorities of corruption and calling for systemic reform.

One protester told WKRN Channel 2 they hoped the movement would “weed out corrupt police, judges, and District Attorneys.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office addressed the protest in a statement shared with WKRN Channel 2, emphasizing its support for peaceful demonstrations.

“We thank the demonstrators for their cooperation and for expressing their views in a lawful and respectful manner. Our office remains committed to ensuring public safety while safeguarding the constitutional rights of every citizen,” said Sheriff Eric Craddock.

Young Buck has faced multiple legal issues in recent years, including arrests in 2020 for domestic assault, vandalism and illegal firearm possession. In 2022, he was arrested again for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

His trial on charges of domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is set for July 24.