Young Thug Admits “I Made An Honest Mistake” After Police Audio Resurfaces

Young Thug clashed with Ralo online after resurfaced police audio led to snitching claims and a heated exchange over loyalty and betrayal.

Young Thug fired back at Ralo on Thursday (August 28) after being accused of cooperating with police, telling his longtime peer, “I made an honest mistake,” during a tense exchange on social media that reignited talk of snitching in Hip-Hop.

The drama kicked off earlier this week after old audio resurfaced showing Thug in a two-hour police interview where he referenced Peewee Roscoe in connection to the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

Ralo wasted no time calling him out, suggesting Thug had crossed a line and mocking him. “Now you gone have to go through what Me and Gunna went through,” he wrote.

He also implied Thug was a “rat” and referenced a past quote from earlier this year where Thug said, “If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin.” Many believed the line was aimed at Gunna.

Thug posted paperwork to defend himself. “The detective lied and said I made a statement in back of a police car,” he wrote. “That never ever happened.”

Noneetheless, Ralo doubled down. He accused Thug of hypocrisy and claimed he once told Lil Baby to cut ties with him over “fake snitching” rumors.

Thug clapped back on Twitter, writing, “Your friends said you didn’t lie. You actually told on real people… I made an honest mistake… See the difference? And let’s not forget u told fani [Willis] u would take the stand on me and [YFN] lucci in our case to get out of jail.”

He didn’t stop there, adding, “I tried to free my mans. U tried to fry yours.”

Ralo ended the back-and-forth with a harsh rebuttal.

“I went FEDERAL you went Fulton County,” he replied. “I never met a Fani in my life… YOU SNAKE A N*A IS THE REAL REASON ATLANTA IS BROKEN. You thought you was John Gotti, you ah street punk.”

Well let’s hear it out my friend mouth did I tell on him p####. I went FEDERAL you went Fulton County, I never met a Fani in my life. Show your proof like I’m showing mines AND FYI I WAS ONE OF THE ONLY N##### SCREAMING #FreeLucci YOU SNAKE ASS N#### IS THE REAL REASON ATLANTA IS… https://t.co/EgwmjQFUFB pic.twitter.com/hGEAK8NB9e — C H O S E N (@ralofamgoon) August 28, 2025

Young Thug Audio Triggers YSL Infighting

Meanwhile, the controversy over the audio intensified tensions and infighting within the YSL crew, as some members and fans began to question Thug’s loyalty.

YSL Mondo and other affiliates publicly aired frustrations. Mondo specifically criticized Thug’s actions, suggesting that the leak had deepened internal divisions.

Peewee Roscoe and others defended Young Thug, insisting he did not snitch and had remained loyal.