Young Thug Drops Legal Docs As Snitching Claims Fuel YSL Tensions & Online Blowback

Young Thug pushed back against snitching accusations, sharing a fiery post and court filings to insist he never cooperated with police.

Young Thug fired back after old interrogation audio reignited accusations of snitching and stirred up drama within YSL, posting a PSA alongside court documents to shut down the narrative.

“Stop trying to make me one of those boys,” he tweeted Thursday (August 29), following a wave of backlash over a resurfaced 2015 police interview. “Death before dishonor this way kids.”

Thug also posted a motion filed by his legal team during his RICO trial. The document asks the court to block any claims that he sat in a police car and gave information about a murder, calling those allegations “inaccurate,” “irrelevant,” and potentially damaging to the jury’s perception of his character.

According to the filing, the “supposed” interaction with law enforcement happened when Thug was “supposedly” a “very young man.” The defense maintains he never made any incriminating statements.

“This motion got filed cause the detective lied and said I made a statement in back of a police car stupid,” Thug wrote. “That never ever happened.”

He also reposted a tweet defending him, which read, “nothing Thug said can be misconstrued as snitching,” and blamed Gunna supporters for fueling the controversy, saying they’re “so gullible it hurts.”

Young Thug Audio Triggers YSL Friction

The uproar began Wednesday (August 28) after a 2015 police interrogation video resurfaced online.

In the clip, Thug is seen answering questions without a lawyer for nearly two hours, discussing topics that included Peewee Roscoe.

At one point, he says, “They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that.” He later adds, “Every day [Roscoe] broke the f###### law.”

Peewee Roscoe goes live & says young thug did not rat on him , also says the real rats are ralo , YSL duke & gunna. Additionally claims gunna paid the blogs to post everything about thug today pic.twitter.com/A3daBHNBcw — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) August 27, 2025

Some interpreted the remarks as indirect cooperation, though Roscoe himself came to Thug’s defense, denying that any snitching had taken place.

Still, the clip triggered friction within YSL. Co-founder YSL Mondo accused Thug of hypocrisy for previously labeling Gunna a “rat,” only to now face similar scrutiny. Mondo also claimed Roscoe was “brainwashed” for standing by Thug.

Thug initially addressed the interrogation leak on Wednesday.

“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada,” he wrote. “#Ratwhere?”