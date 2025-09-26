Young Thug Fires Staff After Rod Wave’s Verse Was Left Off Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug publicly apologized for a missing Rod Wave feature on his new album UY Scuti and announced he’s firing staff over the mistake.

Young Thug dropped his long-awaited album UY Scuti on Friday (September 26), but the celebration hit a sour note when he realized a Rod Wave feature had been left off the final cut—prompting him to publicly apologize and promise heads would roll.

The Atlanta rapper took to social media early Friday morning to clear the air about the missing verse from Rod Wave on the track “Blaming Jesus.” In a blunt post, he wrote:

“Rod wave had a verse on blaming Jesus and I’m sorry to the fans that my team didn’t put it on the song. Doin some firing in the a.m and the song will be fixed tomorrow – I’m sorry to his fans”

The mistake didn’t go unnoticed, especially with anticipation high for UY Scuti, which marks Young Thug’s return to music after his release from jail in October 2024.

The album includes 20 tracks and runs for just over 74 minutes, packed with a stacked lineup of collaborators including Future, Cardi B, Ken Carson, T.I., Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, Mariah the Scientist and more.

Rod Wave has a loyal following, and the missing verse left many disappointed. Thug’s response was swift and unapologetically direct—someone on his team would be out of a job.

The album also stirred conversation with the inclusion of YFN Lucci, a surprising move considering the long-standing tension between the two. Both artists featured each other on their respective projects—Lucci on UY Scuti and Thug on Lucci’s Already Legend.

The collaboration came with some light-hearted online jabs, but Lucci later confirmed the move was intentional and meant to send a message of unity in Atlanta’s Hip-Hop scene.

Young Thug “UY Scuti”