YSL RICO Trial: Judge Orders Mental Evaluation For Defendant Claiming Donald Trump Is Giving Him Legal Advice

Judge Glanville has “serious concerns” over Jayden Myrick’s competency to stand trial after he said, “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

The YSL RICO trial just hit another bump in the road after the judge ordered a mental evaluation for one of the defendants who claimed to be receiving legal advice from President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The case against Young Thug and the 13 remaining defendants has been plagued with delays. Jury selection began in January and is expected to continue for months.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this week that defendant Jayden Myrick made statements that caused concern for Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville. Last month, attorneys for the 22-year-old requested a hearing to determine whether Myrick was competent to represent himself, as per his instructions.

However, at the hearing earlier this week, Myrick told the court that he’s been studying law behind bars. He also claimed that Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff were giving him legal advice.

“I’m not the regular inmate, I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they be talking to me,” Myrick said during the hearing. “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

After Myrick struggled to make himself understood, Judge Glanville asked him if he had taken medication. “I have some serious concerns about his present competency,” Glanville declared.

Although the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Myrick has been prescribed medication, including an antipsychotic, the defendant said he’s not taking them.

“I don’t need the medication,” Myrick told the court. He also claimed his attorney wasn’t doing a good job with his defense and wasn’t on his side.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation within 48 hours to determine if Myrick is competent to stand trial. If he is not, his case could potentially be severed from his 13 co-defendants to avoid further delays.