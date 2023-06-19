Yung Miami Fires Back At Critics Of Her Rap Skills

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

City Girls rapper Yung Miami said she never claimed to be a lyricist in response to people telling her she can’t rap.

Yung Miami responded to criticism of her rapping on Monday (June 19).

The City Girls member defended herself after previewing her remix of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Yung Miami referenced lyrics from the remix and boasted about how she doesn’t need to rap.

“So I said ‘hoe RAP FOR WHAT? this p#### pay the bills!!!’” she wrote on Twitter. “Cause y’all always saying I can’t rap but I ain’t even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b#### do you see how I’m living??? I ain’t never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo.”

Yung Miami’s music helped her achieve fame, but she expanded into other fields of entertainment in recent years. She started hosting her own talk show titled Caresha Please, interviewing top stars such as Diddy and Megan Thee Stallion.

The City Girls rapper also tried her hand at acting, but her work received a cold reception on social media. Yung Miami faced lots of mockery for one of her scenes in the STARZ series BMF. She pushed back against the negative response in March.

“The more they hate the more opportunities come!!” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s only the beginning for me!”

Watch the scene below.