‘And our drinks?’: California woman goes through McDonald’s drive-thru. What the worker does next shocks her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The worst feeling is getting home after picking up a food order and realizing that you’re missing something. This McDonald’s customer was trying to avoid that. What the employee did after a simple comment is shocking.

Marie Ruelas (@marie4me1988) records a California McDonald’s drive-thru employee handing them their food. The employee looks busy getting things together and finally hands over a bag of food to Ruelas. As the sliding drive-thru door is closing, Ruelas questions, “And our drinks?”

The employee proceeds to grab a tray with three drinks and hands it to Ruelas.

“Thank you,” Rueals says.

Immediately after, the employee takes a drink and throws it against a wall inside the McDonald’s.

A gasp of disbelief is heard from inside the car about the employee’s action.

Viewers React to McDonald’s Worker Throwing Drink

Viewers are skeptical about why this employee threw the drink at the wall.

“‘And our drinks’ didn’t even give him time to grab it. I’m on his side,” one comment says, pointing out an annoying behavior that potentially led to the throw.

“I’m on his side. I don’t even need to hear it,” says another.

“‘And our drinks’ uuughhhhhhhhhh,” someone else says.

“What prompted you to record? what’d yall do to him?” another person asks.

“I used to work at McDonald’s, I understand exactly how he’s feeling. constantly dealing with horrible customers,” sympathizes another.

The video has 8.6 million views and 739,500 likes.

Is This Behavior Par for the Course for This McDonald’s Worker?

Perhaps Ruela or another person in the car did something to prompt the employee’s actions, or perhaps they didn’t. There isn’t really a way to tell, but Ruela says they did nothing (that they are aware of) to make the employee throw the drink. However, in a separate video, they posted screenshots of comments from Facebook, where they also posted the video, and several people said the employee is just rude.

“Yea he is always rude why was he so mad to do that extra ish lol very dramatic,” says one comment.

“This guy is always rude! Don’t let this guy stop you from your delicious egg mcmuffin,” says another.

“Its people in this town that have had encounters and experienced the situations,” Ruela says in a comment explaining the screenshots from Facebook. Based on a geotag on the original video, the city she’s referring to is Twentynine Palms, California.

So, if we take Ruela and their Facebook community at their word, it seems that this employee truly just wasn’t in the mood—a typical state for them.

This isn’t the first time a rude McDonald’s employee has gone viral. For example, take McDiva, a drive-thru worker who has been given this name after sticking up the middle finger to a few ladies who came to the drive-thru window. McDiva was fired from their job, as the customers escalated the complaint to corporate.

AllHipHop has reached out to McDonald’s for comment via email and to Ruela for comment via TikTok message and comment. We will update this story if either party responds.