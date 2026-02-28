Georgia woman orders an Uber. Then strangers get in the vehicle. ‘Why are they even doing that? They don’t even know where they gonna go’

‘This isn’t the 90s anymore you can’t just jump in a taxi someone else called lmao.’

She walked up to her Uber XL, looked through the window, and saw strangers who had no business being there sitting comfortably in a Tesla. From this video, surely you know those people are going absolutely nowhere fast.

TikTok user Nakirah Moore’s (@nakirahmyy) now-viral confrontation video, which racked up 4.3 million views, put a face on one of ridesharing’s most aggravating open secrets: people steal other people’s Ubers. The thing is, they often get away with it, and the platforms aren’t doing nearly enough to stop them.

In the video, the Georgia-based TikToker, sounding a little inebriated, told the person in the front seat, “Aye, you gotta get up out that Uber, lil mama.”

Judging by the video, it seems the culprits were caught. Job done, jokes were had.

The Peanut Gallery Weighs in on Uber Theft

One person asked an obvious question: “What was they finna do go to yall house??” This seemed especially pertinent given that they clearly did not order the Uber.

“This isn’t the 90s anymore you can’t just jump in a taxi someone else called lmao,” said another commenter. “That’s when you cancel so nobody going anywhere LOL,” said another person.

But there’s a little problem.

The Turn

You can, in fact, steal people’s rides, and there’s not a lot Uber is going to actually do about it.

In a subsequent post, Moore admits they actually had to get another Uber. In the post, she wrote, “They indeed did not get out of the Uber. They punked us out. Please stop asking for a story time!”

One commenter said, “u can’t post sum like that & not expect ppl to ask for a story time lmfaooo.”

Another person admonished Moore and her friends, saying, “So basically y’all were loud, weak, and defenseless? Adorable.”

What Can You Do if Someone Steals Your Uber?

In this case, Moore said, “He came back to get us after he dropped them off Queen.”

There are some things that can be done to prevent rideshare theft. First, let’s state the obvious: being outside when your Uber arrives is key. This is what led people to boldly steal their ride. They were nestled in their stolen seats by the time they got outside and realized what was happening.

Secondly, Uber has a Verify Your Ride PIN feature, a system that locks in the fact that you are the rider, and the driver can then confirm it on their end. It makes it much harder for poachers to claim they “thought it was their ride.”

If they are already in the car, like these people, cancel the ride and contact Uber. If the driver doesn’t return, Uber can issue a refund. It is likely the driver came back in this case because he would have been on the hook for the ride theft.

Depending on the city and state, calling the police can be beneficial. Depending on the jurisdiction, ride theft can carry real legal consequences. At least one driver forum post flags it as a potential first-degree misdemeanor conviction.

This should incentivize thieves to get out of your stolen ride. Who wants to take time off work to sit around in municipal court paying fees?

AllHipHop reached out to Moore and to Uber via email. We will update this story upon response.

@nakirahmyy we leave the club and these scrams try to take our Uber! ♬ luh momma – kirah