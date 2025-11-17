‘Crazy this business is allowing it’: Arkansas couple takes anniversary trip to Broken Bow, orders espresso martinis at the bar. Then a stranger starts heckling them

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

While this couple was celebrating their anniversary at a bar in Broken Bow, Okla., a strange patron tries to ruin their night.

TikTok user Brittany (@simply.brittany0) explains that she was excited to visit Broken Bow with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. During their stay at a lodge, they visited a bar to have some espresso martinis. Brittany noticed a man standing behind their husband and immediately get bad vibes from him.

“So I was sipping on my espresso martini and [the stranger] goes, ‘Just two or three more of those and she’ll be ready to go,’ and like nudged my husband,” Brittany said. “And I just stopped and said ‘Honestly, you’re making us very uncomfortable. There’s a seat open on the bar you can go sit over there.”

He continued to make odd comments and Brittany once again told him to leave. “I usually tell my husband to handle these kinds of things but I kind of just snapped and I love him for that,” Brittany says.

Arkansas Man Heckles Couple At Bar

Apparently, the bartender had been watching the whole situation. She goes up to Caitlin and tells her that she’s glad she told him something. This strange patron comes to this bar all the time and is actually not allowed to drink liquor there.

According to the bartender, this isn’t the first time he has been weird to people there and that he harasses the bartenders all the time as well.

“I just wanted to make that video and encourage other women to speak up when other people are making you uncomfortable. It is OK to speak up and tell whoever, ‘You are making me uncomfortable, please get away from me.’”

Unfortunately, Bar Harassment Is Common

Harassment at bars happens often and it needs to be taken seriously. Asserting strong and clear boundaries with people you feel are threatening you is important.

A 2014 study in Toronto, Canada, found that sexual harassment is actually rampant at bars. “Out of more than 1,000 incidents that were recorded, about 25 percent involved some sort of unwanted sexual behavior. Ninety percent of those involved men harassing women,” the study found.

Harassment can include anything from lewd remarks, like this guy at the bar, to unwanted physical touch.

Viewers Weigh in on Heckler’s Behavior

“They need to ban him,” says one comment.

“Why is he allowed in there if he continues to do it?” asks another.

“Proud of you I am the same way when I am with my husband. Good for you !!” states a different person.

Caitlin’s video has 741 comments and 105,900 views. All Hip Hop has reached out to Caitlin for comment via TikTok message and comment.