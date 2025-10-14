Man Sentenced To Prison After Dangerous Nail Attacks On Trump Voters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alaric Dalberg was sentenced in Bucks County for targeting Trump supporters with nails and screws.

Bucks County Man Jailed for Politically Charged Harassment Campaign

Alaric Dalberg received a jail sentence in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after admitting to a months-long campaign of harassment aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump. The 64-year-old Yardley resident pleaded guilty to stalking, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, and was sentenced Tuesday to serve between two and 23 months in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Dalberg’s sentence, handed down by Common Pleas Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr., also includes 36 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 100 hours of community service unrelated to politics and restitution to victims.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, Dalberg repeatedly targeted homes in Lower Makefield Township that displayed pro-Trump signs. He scattered nails and screws in driveways and, in one case, stalked a grocery store employee after a political argument.

Investigators used surveillance video and physical evidence to link Dalberg to the incidents. Police found a stash of nails in his vehicle. During questioning, Dalberg admitted to collecting the nails to target what he referred to as “Trumpers.”

Victims Describe Fear and Damage

One of the victims, Lisa Mason, said a mechanic warned her that a nail found in her tire could have caused a blowout on the highway. “It’s really sad that you have to wake up in the morning with a flashlight and look for nails and screws,” Mason told NBC10 Philadelphia.

Another victim, Sandra Liberato, said Dalberg followed her from her home to her workplace. Surveillance footage later captured him throwing debris near her car. Investigators matched his grocery store loyalty card to the time of the incident.

Liberato helped prosecutors build their case by collecting and labeling the nails and screws she discovered near her property.

Judge and Prosecutors Condemn the Behavior

Judge Bateman called Dalberg’s actions intentional and dangerous. “It was not an aberration,” he said. “Just because you disagree with their political views or personal views, do you decide to victimize them? It’s completely, unequivocally unacceptable to me.”

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn also issued a statement condemning the politically motivated behavior. “People who think they are justified in engaging in criminal activity because the ends justify the means will have a dose of reality if they choose to engage in crimes in Bucks County,” she said. “It is plain and simple, we will not tolerate politically motivated violence or threats of violence, ever.”

Additional Penalties and Restrictions

Dalberg is prohibited from contacting the grocery store employee he targeted. His sentence also requires him to reimburse victims for any damage caused by his actions.

Dalberg waived his preliminary hearing and proceeded directly to Common Pleas Court. His sentencing comes amid a rise in politically motivated crimes following the 2024 presidential election.

He was sentenced on Tuesday.