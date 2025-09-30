‘A girl can’t even finish using the bathroom’: Miami woman orders Uber Eats. Then she takes a look at her security camera

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘They refused to refund me for this.’

A woman got her food delivered by Uber Eats only for it to be ripped away moments later.

In a video with more than 3.2 million views, Miami-based TikTok creator Dulce Lopez posted doorbell camera footage showing a recent Uber Eats order that she never received.

The clip shows the delivery driver taking a photo of the food to confirm the drop-off, leaving it at the door for less than a minute, and then running back to grab it.

“I stopped using Uber Eats because they refused to refund me for this,” Lopez wrote in the video’s caption.

In her description, Lopez said she has since switched to DoorDash after Uber declined to credit her account.

Are there any consequences for drivers stealing food?

According to Reddit posts, media reports, and Uber Eats’ own policies, the consequences for drivers depend on the situation. Uber Eats frequently tells customers their meals have been refunded and sometimes offers credits. But the company rarely confirms whether it removes drivers accused of theft.

In one case reported by the Daily Dot, Uber Eats refunded a customer’s stolen meal but did not answer their question about whether the driver was banned. The outlet noted that using the platform “seems like Uber Eats these days is a Russian roulette.” This raises concerns about how thoroughly drivers are vetted.

The Daily Mail reported a similar case in Australia. In that situation, a customer said their order from Betty’s Burgers was taken by the driver.

Complaints about the company’s customer service and driver accountability are widespread. Some drivers with low satisfaction scores remain active on the app despite repeated offenses, as pointed out by the Daily Dot.

Why didn’t Uber Eats credit Lopez?

In many theft cases, Uber Eats has refunded customers. Lopez’s situation appears different. She alleges Uber refused to refund her despite video evidence of the driver taking the food.

Refunds often come down to how a customer’s complaint is reviewed. If Uber Eats does not find evidence compelling or if the account has had multiple prior refund requests, the company may deny compensation.

Uber Eats customers offer suggestions

Commenters on Lopez’s post suggested ways to handle the situation. Some recommended filing a chargeback with her credit card company.

Others encouraged her to call the non-emergency police line and report the incident as theft, providing both the video and order details. “Watch how quickly Uber will refund,” one wrote.

Several users said they switched to competitors such as DoorDash after repeated issues. One commenter noted Uber Eats refused further refunds after claiming they had used “too many,” even though the customer argued missing drinks and items were the company’s fault.

AllHipHop has reached out to Uber via email and Lopez via TikTok direct message. We’ll let you know if they respond.

@dulceflopez A girl can’t even finish using the bathroom geez! 🙄 This is why I prefer DoorDash anyway, Uber eats been acting up a lot lately. ♬ Stealthy mischief(1088178) – KBYS