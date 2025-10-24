‘Me and my girl are on a break’: Michigan Uber Eats driver picks up flowers from Kroger. Then he realizes what’s really going on

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An Uber Eats driver turned Cupid and went viral after taking it upon himself to save young love.

While out on an Uber Eats run, TikTok user Justin Militello (@justinmilitello) shared how he made it his mission to help a young man get his girlfriend back. The video, posted on Oct. 15, has already pulled in over 738,000 views.

One minute, Militello was just another Uber Eats driver on the grind. Next, he was knee-deep in teenage heartbreak and playing Cupid. Here’s what happened.

In the middle of Militello’s shift, he accepted an order for flowers. Simple enough. Except that when he pulled up, the store had lost the bouquet. So Militello called the customer to help him choose a replacement set of flowers.

Michigan Uber Eats Driver Clocks In As Cupid

That’s when he learned that the customer wasn’t buying flowers for just any reason. It was a 16 or 17-year-old boy on a “break” with his girlfriend. Militello didn’t even hesitate. He was all in to help.

“Alright, bro,” he told him. “We gotta get more than just flowers then.”

So he hit the aisles like a man on a mission, searching for something that screamed “I’m sorry.” After a few laps, they settled on TruFru, a chocolate-covered fruit, and a card, on which he wrote exactly what the kid wanted to say.

With the flowers, TruFru, and card packed up, Militello headed to the drop-off, sharing the story with TikTok as it unfolded. By the end of the video, he said that if the relationship didn’t work out, he’d feel personally responsible.

The comment section lit up with praise, crowning Militello the new-age Cupid for going all out in the name of young love.

“You deserve a big tip for this one,” one commenter said.

“Above and beyond. Why can’t all drivers be like you?” another wrote.

“You the real MVP regardless if it works out for them or not!” someone else proclaimed.

“TruFru, card, and flowers ? I fear it woulda worked on me [loudly crying face emoji]” one person agreed.

But not everyone was feeling the cliffhanger. Some needed to know how it ended. “Awesome! Did it win her back???” another asked.

“You better make a documentary on what happened next,” one suggested.

Lucky for them, the story wasn’t over just yet.

Mission Accomplished

Not long after, Militello came back with an update video. He had texted the kid that morning to find out what had happened.

“Are we good? Did we get her back? How did it go?” he’d asked.

The reply came quickly: “Bro, we’re good. I got her back. Thank you.”

While he admitted that it probably wasn’t the flowers or the TruFru that made it happen, he liked to think he played a small part. He also made it clear there was no tip involved; the kid had spent his entire allowance trying to make things right.

“I thought that was commendable,” Militello said. “So I did it out of the kindness of my own heart.”

“They’re back together,” he added. “Stronger than ever, I hope.”

Militello did not immediately respond to our request for comment.