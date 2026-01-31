‘I learned something new today’: Utah woman goes through McDonald’s drive-thru. Then she gives the worker her code

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If you’re a McDonald’s regular, this Utah customer might just have a trick for you. Eventually, you might even get free stuff. How exactly does the trick work?

Kelly Gray (@.kelly.gray) seems to be a McDonald’s pro. While at a McDonald’s drive-thru, she didn’t even need to say her order for the worker to know what she wanted. Instead, she gave them a code.

‘Hi, Kelly!’

When Gray pulls up to the McDonald’s drive-thru intercom, she asks, “May I use my code?”

The worker asks for the number, and Gray responds, “2322.” Then, the worker confirms the code and says, “For Kelly?”

“Yes,” Gray responds.

“Hi, Kelly!” the worker enthusiastically says. “Large iced caramel coffee, extra ice?” they ask to confirm.

“Yes, please, thank you!” Gray responds.

The video has over 16,600 views and 200 likes.

Viewers are amused by Gray’s drive-thru experience.

“HI KELLY,” comments one viewer, poking fun at the worker’s excitement.

“That’s me at my local mickey ds,” says another.

“Bahahahahahahahha this is a joke. Please tell me this is a joke,” says another.

What Are McDonald’s 4-digit Codes?

While Gray doesn’t specify exactly what code she used, it is most likely a code from the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. To accumulate rewards points, either order in the app or give your 4-digit code before ordering so workers can add the points to your order.

However, since the code Gray gave corresponded to a specific item, it was most likely that she was redeeming a free item after accumulating rewards.

“To redeem in store or Drive Thru, select rewards and choose the item you want to redeem, then choose ‘Use at Restaurant’ to get the 4-digit code you can provide the crew before you start ordering,” says a McDonald’s webpage about the Rewards program.

It seems that these perks of the McDonald’s app are less well-known.

“Hahahaha I learned something new today!!” says one commenter.

Using the app can also generally get you discounted items. For example, at the moment, you can get a free Big Mac with a $1 purchase when you download the app. The more points you accumulate in the app, the bigger the rewards. If you want a real feast, try to save up 6,000 points to get the following: a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Happy Meal, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, or a McFlurry, just to name a few.

Thanks to Gray for helping folks learn about this food hack. AllHipHop has reached out to her for comment via TikTok direct message and comment, and to McDonald’s for comment via email. We will update this story if either party responds.