‘How does he know?’: Woman asks man what color nails she should get. Then she’s in total shock when he gives her the perfect universal answer

A man offers advice on what to say when a woman asks for a color recommendation for her nails, sparking debate among viewers.

On Jan. 29, @emiliogallooo posted a TikTok offering advice to men, which has garnered 6.1 million views as of this writing. “If a girl ever asks you what color nails she should get, there is a correct method to answer this question,” he said.

What Was the Man’s Advice for Suggesting Nail Polish Colors?

“Say a color that matches the current season,” he adds. “So like, if it’s fall, tell her, like, dark red.”

He continues by saying that this is how women often choose their nail colors. “Now you’re gonna get the brain working,” he states. “The gears are turning; black smoke is shooting out of her ears. ‘Cause that’s how they pick their nail color, but you’re not supposed to know that ’cause you’re a guy.”

The comments echoed his sentiment. “I mean…. You’re not wrong,” wrote one commenter.

“Further tips from a guy: Spring is pastels, summer is bright colors (neons might work), autumn go with beiges or browns, winter go with glittery type,” added another.

Is the Man’s Advice Based on Truth?

The man in the video is generally onto a larger trend. Color psychology research confirms that nail polish choices often shift with the seasons. Each time of year evokes distinct emotional tones. There’s a deeply ingrained, emotionally driven pattern at work.

Trend data backs this up season after season. For spring, searches for seasonal nail colors peak sharply in March and April, with pastels, cherry reds, and earthy greens dominating collections. Come summer, the palette shifts toward bold self-expression, which reflects the vibrant energy of warm-weather fashion. As the air cools, fall and winter bring rich caffeine-inspired browns, deep berry hues, and shimmering metallics, with burgundy emerging as a standout shade driven by runway trends.

The reason seasonal alignment feels so intuitive is rooted in how color interacts with mood and environment. Seasonal changes directly influence color psychology. Spring pastels connect to feelings of renewal and fresh starts, while darker autumn and winter shades mirror the introspective atmosphere of cooling temperatures.

Lighter shades tend to feel more natural during warmer months, while darker tones carry a sense of comfort in colder seasons. The colors themselves can actively influence mood, with bright summer hues lifting spirits and earthy autumn tones evoking calm.

AllHipHop reached out to @emiliogallooo for comment via TikTok direct message and email. We will update this story if he responds.