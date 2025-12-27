‘I did not know this’: You know when a server presents you with a bottle of wine? This Maryland hospitality expert says you don’t understand the real reason she’s doing it

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A hospitality worker posted a video correcting a common misconception held by many restaurant customers.

On Dec. 18, a TikTok user (@notyouraveragelawyer) posted a video explaining exactly why restaurant servers give customers a taste of wine before serving the bottle. The video has received over 40,600 views as of this writing.

“That taste is not to see if you like the wine,” she says. “It’s to see if the wine is spoiled or bad or if the cork is oxidized.”

She clarifies that many people have no idea, despite this being a common practice. “And this is coming from somebody who worked in the hospitality industry … since the age of 13,” she says. “I did not know this until about 10 years ago.”

The comments section echoed the idea that many customers are unaware of this. “The amount of people who have no clue what they’re doing when they order a bottle,” added one commenter. “I’m a server and it’s always so awkward, the don’t know to taste it and they’re weird about me pouring their glasses ugh.”

“So crazy I literally had no idea,” wrote a second commenter.

Is the TikToker Correct About Why Servers Pour a Sample of Wine?

The TikToker is correct. According to wine professionals, the tasting exists so the guest can confirm the wine isn’t flawed. The most common issue is that the wine is “corked,” a term that refers to contamination from TCA, which can make wine smell musty or like wet cardboard.

Wine can also be oxidized, meaning it’s been exposed to too much air and tastes flat or stale. If either of those things is present, the bottle should be sent back.

What Should Customers Do When Presented With a Sip of Wine?

Additionally, many viewers stated that even though they are aware of the reason why a sip of wine is poured, they don’t know what they should do. “I know why they have us taste but I also don’t know what to say back if it’s fine,” wrote one user. “lol do I just say ‘not spoiled ‘?”

Many customers state that they don’t know what to say in this circumstance. Numerous wine experts clarify that it is perfectly acceptable to say the wine is fine and move on, even if you personally don’t love the flavor. These experts also clarify that disliking the wine isn’t a valid reason to reject it once it’s been opened.

The TikTok also highlights a bigger issue in how much restaurant etiquette is treated as “common knowledge” when it is often insider information. Many people dining out today didn’t grow up ordering bottles of wine at restaurants. Even those who work in hospitality, such as the creator herself, aren’t always explicitly taught the why behind certain rituals.

In reality, the expectation is incredibly simple. Customers can take a sip, check that it doesn’t smell or taste off, and give a nod.

All Hip-Hop reached out to @notyouraveragelawyer for comment via TikTok direct message. This story will be updated if she responds.