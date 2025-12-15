Wisconsin woman leaves Dunkin’ coffee in car overnight. Then she takes a look inside the cup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Wisconsin woman leaves a Dunkin’ coffee in her car overnight. She is revolted by what she sees inside the cup the next morning.

TikTok creator Kailey (@oh_kayxo) reached for the Dunkin’ coffee she’d left in her car overnight, she expected to find a stale, cold beverage. Instead, she made a viral clip in which she found something far more disturbing and disgusting: A dead baby mouse floating in the cup.

In the brief clip, which has 1.7 million views, she says: “Oh my God, there’s a dead mouse in my coffee from yesterday.” The overlay reads, “Here’s your sign to clean your car and don’t leave any food or drinks in it.”

Viewers React to Mouse Found in Dunkin’ Coffee Left in Car

While some reactions locked in on Kailey’s car’s cleanliness, her viral discovery highlights a lesser-known winter hazard that affects drivers across cold-weather states: Mice finding their way into vehicles in search of warmth.

After one comment with a hilarious reaction photo, the TikToker replied, “I KNOWWWW, but I read they can fit through DIME-SIZED holes and my car was in the garage overnight.”

Another person said, “This is the second video I’ve seen with a dead mouse in coffee.”

One woman posted a picture of the exact same situation occurring to her. Kailey replied, “OMGGG. Apparently, it’s happened to a lot of people, but everyone’s here calling me nasty and stuff.”

She added a follow-up photo of her “vibing while TikTok bullies call me dirty.”

Why Mice Sneak Into Vehicles at Night

Mice getting into vehicles is a recurring problem that has little to do with personal hygiene and everything to do with seasonal rodent behavior. As temperatures drop in the Midwest and northern regions, mice can squeeze their tiny bodies through dime-sized openings in cars parked both outdoors and in garages, creating unexpected and unsanitary encounters that catch even careful drivers off guard.

One commenter even noted, “It’s easy for a mouse to get in your car. The car dealership told me they like the smell of the fluids and will chew through the wires.”

The keys to keeping mice out of your car are to first keep your garage, like the one she has, well-sealed. Obviously, keeping trash and food, like her old coffee, out of the vehicle is also a significant step. Keep your car away from bird feeders and trash cans, as well.

But there are some other rather unique tips, including scent-based deterrents. Mice hate strong smells. So, using things like high-powered peppermint oil, cayenne pepper, cloves, and cinnamon in sprays and on cotton balls will help keep mice away. One person even recommends Irish Spring soap, dryer sheets, and ammonia or vinegar.

Honda even sells an “Anti-Rodent Engine Wiring Harness Tape,” which you can find on Amazon. YouTube is full of videos with info to help keep mice out of your car.

All Hip Hop reached out to Kailey (@oh_kayxo) for more information.