Akademiks Responds To 6ix9ine’s Ex, Claims She’s Offset’s Side Chick & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is getting really messy super quick—and Offset stay catching strays!

Akademiks has responded to 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend’s claims that he and the New York rapper were sexually involved in a nuclear and disrespectful tirade on livestream.

During his livestream diatribe, Akademiks addressed the allegations Jade shared in her Instagram Story in which she accused him of “f###ing” 6ix9ine for a “long time.” Throughout the lengthy video, Akademiks makes multiple bombshell claims, including that Jade is a “hired prostitute” and that she and 6ix9ine could be involved in a love triangle. He also seemingly claims Cardi B beat Jade and her sister up in a club in New York and got them banned from all clubs in the city as a result.

Akademiks also went on to claim that Jade was also A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s side chick before 6ix9ine wife’d her up and that she got all off her tattoos of him because he wanted her to prove she wasn’t having sex with anyone while he was in jail. He also tried to justify the fact that he and 6ix9ine can be friends as males without there being a homosexual narrative surrounding their relationship. Akademiks went on to essentially claim Jade was delusional from being spoiled by 6ix9ine and at one point believed she was Nicki Minaj.

There’s so much more to the insane roast—at one point Akademiks claims the woman has had at least eight abortions and is Offset’s mistress. Watch the full video below to get all of the piping hot tea.