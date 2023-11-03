Akademiks Reacts To Internet Saying Saucy Santana Got The Win After Making Him Cry

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah also took aim at the YouTuber.

DJ Akademiks regularly goes back and forth with celebrities. The controversial podcaster/streamer often finds success with verbal jousting because of his filter-less commentary. However, did Ak meet his match when facing off against Saucy Santana?

DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana’s ongoing feud extends from a months-long dispute between Akademiks and City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Then Santana jumped into the situation to defend his longtime friend.

After Akademiks called Saucy Santana a “batty man” and challenged him to meet up for a confrontation, Santana clapped back. The Outside mixtape creator called out the media personality and threatened to sexually assault him.

In response to Santana’s takedown, Akademiks broke down during a live broadcast, seemingly upset that he was afraid of getting “canceled” if he fired back at the openly gay man. The teary-eyed stream led to social media users clowning Ak.

Stream tonight finna be lit. And to u w##### who wanted to see me cancelled😭😭😭😭 Try again imma keep talking s### bout all of yA. Ps. I talk way more s### to and about n##### than women n gays lol nobody cover that tho. 🤷‍♂️ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 2, 2023

“And to [you] w##### who wanted to see me [canceled], 😭😭😭😭 try again imma keep talking s### bout all of ya. Ps. I talk way more s### to and about n##### than women [and] gays lol nobody [covers] that tho. 🤷‍♂️,” tweeted Ak in reaction to the online conversation.

The Off The Record host also added, “They gon do [what] they gon do, rage. Them hating ass hoes and weird n##### think they finally got a W on me 😭😭. Let them enjoy it. I’m back on [everybody’s] head top tonight. Life goes on.”

Meanwhile, Hip-Hop legend Queen Latifah weighed in on the matter. The Grammy and Emmy winner took to her Instagram Story to scold Akademiks for his treatment of Black women over the years.

“It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever,” Latifah wrote.