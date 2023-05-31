Are Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem A New Rap Duo?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick and Keem’s new song have sparked rumors of a project.

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have shaken up the world once again. The cousins have sparked rumors with a new song, The Hillbillies. This follows up on songs like “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers,” which also shook things up for the better. This has lead to the rumors….here’s the music though.

People are now wondering if they are working on a project. I have been trying to determine if there are any facts associated with the rumors. I actually believe this would be an amazing album if they released it, but sadly I do not think this is going to happen.

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar are not a rap duo, based on anything I can see. They have collaborated on music together, but they remain separate artists who have their own individual careers. Baby Keem is a rapper, singer, and songwriter associated with Top Dawg Entertainment and Kendrick Lamar is a mega star with no peer.