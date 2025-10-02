Baby Brought Cash Money Energy To Harlem— City Went Wild

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Baby met the Ruff Ryders in Harlem where Jim Jones and the city showed up in force to celebrate the Hip-Hop mogul.

Baby rolled into Harlem and the streets responded with energy only New York can provide. The Cash Money co-founder, aka “The General,” linked up with Dee of Ruff Ryders for a candid conversation that turned the block into a block party.

Dee, along with his brother Waah and the Dean family, launched Ruff Ryders Entertainment, the powerhouse that elevated DMX to global stardom. Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Cash Money and Ruff Ryders shared more than a few hit records—they shared respect. Both labels represented different corners of Hip-Hop’s rise yet their movements often intersected, blending Southern swagger with East Coast toughness. You know the songs.

On social media, Harlem buzzed as clips surfaced of Baby’s arrival. Crowds packed the block, ready to show love to the mogul who built an empire from the ground up. Most were kept at bay by security. Jim Jones was one of the most visible faces in the crowd, snapping selfies and dapping up Baby in a show of brotherhood that resonated across timelines. If you look, Scar Lip was there as well. I’m pretty sure she is managed by Double R.

The conversation itself happened outdoors, in the middle of Harlem life. Horns blared and pedestrians passed by while two industry legends sat down on crates reminiscing like old neighbors. This is the definition of raw. I can’t wait to see this.

No full transcript of the sit-down has dropped yet, but I think it will be a cool exchange. The sight of Baby and Dee embracing each other’s legacies is dope.

Some say Harlem is a nice middle ground, but I think it could’ve happened anywhere. Salute Cash Money and Ruff Ryders.