Boosie Badazz Could Be Heading For Legal Showdown With Two Bay Area Club Promoters Over Deposits 

Boosie Badazz is usually the one telling his fans to watch out for scammers who try to take money on behalf of the rapper, but now he is being accused of some shady business himself!

Boosie might be heading to court again after he supposedly accepted deposits from two Bay Area venues in 2024—Yolo and Pure in San Jose—as well as promoter Bigdavepresent and rapper Budda Mack, but allegedly failed to honor his commitments.

Both clubs claim to have wired the rapper’s money via bank transfers to secure Boosie’s performance, but despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue, no refund has been made and they are fuming and ready to take action.

The clubs and promoters say they have substantial evidence, including wire transfer confirmations, payment records and Instagram DMs in which Boosie or his team allegedly promised to return the money, but nothing has materialized.

In one message, Boosie Badazz is quoted as saying he was “going to the bank to pay the money back” yet no payment was ever sent.

The frustrated parties have suggested they may release all receipts, wire transfer details and conversations with Boosie and his team to shed light on the situation if it remains unresolved. They are calling for accountability and warning others in the industry to be vigilant.

Boosie seems like he has his business together, and we doubt he needs the money, so hopefully everyone is made whole before the whole damn issue explodes into a nasty court battle!