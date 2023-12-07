Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Single Contingent On 82-Year-Old Jazz Singer’s Email Response?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s sampling tendencies have reached an eclectic peak based on his recent interaction with 82-year-old jazz singer Norma Winstone.

According to BBC, Winstone, an elderly London-bred artist Drake sampled for his album For All The Dogs, thought his Instagram name Champagnepapi was actually the title of an expensive sparkling wine beverage. She was apparently baffled when she received a request to sample her song “The Tunnel” via email from Drake’s team some time in September. She asked her son to make sense of it all, considering it was a random request to interpolate her 1977 funk record—and his answer is what made it all happen.

“He just said, ‘Mum, he’s mega,'” Winestone said. “And I said, ‘oh right’ and started to look into it.”

The portion of “The Tunnel” sampled features Winstone’s vocals and was utilized to bring Drizzy and Yeat’s instantaneously meme-worthy hit “IDGAF” to life. Even though Winstone admits rap music isn’t her “sort of area of listening” and that’s she “often can’t understand what they’re [rappers] saying” she did enjoy Drizzy and Twizzy’s collaboration.

“It’s strange, because he [Drake] is protesting and he doesn’t give a monkey’s ### for want of a better word,” she said. “And I thought, well actually that’s how we felt when we recorded our music, because it was hardly what people were waiting for at the time, and I don’t think they were really ready for it.”

Check out the stream For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition below.