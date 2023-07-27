SIGNS: Government Has Had Possession Of Alien Bodies & UFOs This Whole Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yes, you read that right—the government is in possession of intergalactic, extraterrestrial paraphernalia. No, we don’t know what the f### they have or what the hell it means for us now.

To make things even spookier and reek of MKULTRA-conspiracy potential is the fact that we only know this because a former high-ranking suit snitched on his fellow suits to even more suits during a Congressional hearing about UFOs.

Basically, what had happened was, three whistleblowers—a trio of retired Air Force officers—spoke to a House Oversight subcommittee during a hearing on UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs.) As I mentioned before, the snitchery was in full-blown effect. The Air Force retirees told the committee that not only was the government in possession of “nonhuman” biological matter, but they also have had a team dedicated to hiding UFO and UAP evidence for the longest.

And that’s not all! Of the testimony given by the three whistleblowers, that of David Grusch stood out as the most ominous. Grusch confirmed the existence of a Pentagon program called “multidecade” which has a primary goal of collecting and reconstructing crashed UAPs.

Former US intelligence official David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies pic.twitter.com/tYJA1rNr6Z — Latest in space (@latestinspace) July 26, 2023

If I’m being real with you, this whole situation is giving SUS. But at the same time, Hip-Hop been knew about this s###! Outkast came out with ATLiens in 1996 and Lil Wayne has been telling us he’s not a human being since the 2010s. So now that the cat is out of the bag, maybe the government can get Kanye West or BNYX an extraterrestrial MPC so they can make some crazy beats. Otherwise, this ain’t it, WTF am I supposed to do with this?