Here’s How To Finesse A Beyoncé Feature For The Low, Low

Make sure you’re lawyer is on his “For All The Dawgs,” tip before you get on it.

If you’re JAY-Z, a Beyoncé feature is most likely on the table at any moment. But the truth is, there’s only one Jigga, hence why it’s incredibly hard to get a verse from Queen Bey.

Travis Scott is one of those super rare exceptions where it makes sense for Beyoncé to hop on the record considering the amount of hype it received. It makes total sense she did what she did on “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” and then BOOM, Trav scores the first Hip-Hop album to spend four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

But again, not everyone is Travis Scott and has a chart-topping album. So what do the artists looking for a Beyoncé feature do to fulfill their creative desires without any access to the Grammy Award-winning vocalist? The answer, my friends, is to “DWDFWD”—aka “Do What Dillion Francis Would Do.”

Apparently, the electronic music producer was having difficulties contacting Beyoncé via Instagram DM in order to set up a collab. So he took it upon himself to pull up to the RENAISSANCE Tour to record field vocals for the record in question. Will he get the record cleared? Your guess is as good as mine. But you gotta respect the ingenuity. To be honest, Dillion might be able to cook under the fair use parameters apart of the Digital Media Copyright Act.

I mean, copping a ticket to the RENAISSANCE Tour is 100 percent cheaper than paying full-price for a Beyoncé feature. The lawyer fees might crack you over the head, though!

Check out the clip below and take notes.