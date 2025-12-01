Iggy Azalea Confirms She’s “Very Sure” She Won’t Return to Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea shut down comeback rumors with a blunt “F*** no,” making it clear she has no plans to return to the music industry.

Iggy Azalea. The way people are talking about her, you would think she was Jay-Z. HA!

An internet fan innocently asked if she had signed a new record deal, the “Fancy” hitmaker said something that dashed the hopes of millions.

“F**k no,” she wrote under a selfie on Instagram. Damn, sis. There is a thing called independence and love of the culture that may prompt somebody to do music.

“But I did consider signing, for weeks. I’m very sure I don’t want to come back to the music industry.” The Australian-born rapper makes it seems like she closed the Hip-Hop chapter, but I think she did what most do: play around and break tf out. She got what she wanted and, to me, that as fame and money. Why do all this rapping when you can do OF? She couldn’t turn another page. Rap is hard. OF is easy.

Azalea has been distancing herself from full-blown releases for years. Her 2021 album, which I don’t recall, says it all – The End of an Era. It was a final bow, but I guess some people were holding their breaths.

Maybe it is time to recollect that Iggy did have hits with 2014’s The New Classic and her No. 1 smash “Fancy.” She remains as one of the most commercially successful Australian rappers ever.

But her story from an industry perspective is a bit different.

Earlier this year, Azalea went nuclear on X, claiming Universal Music Group owed her “millions of dollars in back pay” from overseas royalties. She said the number lived somewhere in the “eight-figure range” and insisted the corporation “technically stole” money during her early career. UMG stayed quiet, but Azalea didn’t. She has continued dragging those receipts into broader conversations about artist rights and royalty transparency.

On ABC News, she opened up about the psychological pressure cooker that defined her rise. She talked about being labeled an “industry plant” and called the rap game a “battlefield.” She didn’t sugarcoat a thing. “I was stepping on landmines left and right, and I just couldn’t survive it. It’s not survivable,” she said.

She did acknowledge her own missteps, so maybe I should give her some slack. “There are some things I walked into and deserve, or things I could have done better. But I can’t sit here all day long feeling sorry about that. It’s just part of life.”

Iggy Azalea is out of the music industry, and according to her, she’s not looking back at all. She is 35. I think she may reconsider given the right deal.

Lemme play my fave Iggy jam.