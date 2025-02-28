Jim Jones Claims Swizz Beatz “Backdoored” Him In Verzuz Battle & Links It To Feud With Cam’ron

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Could this be the start of a new feud between Jim Jones and Swizz Beatz?

Jim Jones not only has a bone to pick with Cam’ron, in fact, he’s chomping at the bit to get in touch with Swizz Beatz to air out the issues he has with the Verzuz mastermind.

In addition to issuing a challenge for a multi-million dollar boxing match with his Dipset counterpart Cam’ron, during his recent Breakfast Club interview, Jones also made explosive allegations against Swizz Beatz. According to the Harlem rap veteran, the legendary producer cut a secret deal during the highly publicized Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Jones seemed to suggest that the fallout from that battle played a role in the growing tension between him and longtime friend Cam’ron.

“The Verzuz was weak man” Jones admitted, hinting at unresolved issues in Dipset’s camp. “He [Cam’ron] mad cuz he got boo’d and we lost man. Let’s tell the truth.”

Jim Jones reacts to Dipset losing the classic Verzuz battle against The Lox and says Swizz Beatz backdoored him and he needs triple the money to do it again



"Verzuz was weak he (Cam'ron) mad cause he got boo'd and we lost… shout out to Jada and them… Swizz holla at me, you… pic.twitter.com/EkKzQsAuiK — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) February 27, 2025

Jones added, “He got boo’d at the end, he forgot his freestyle. Shouts the Jada [Jadakiss] and them they was on top of the game. They knew what they came to do.”

While he initially joked about the group’s humiliating loss, it wasn’t long before the conversation took a serious turn. Jones acknowledged The Lox came prepared, unlike his own team, but also placed some of the blame on Swizz Beatz—claiming the producer set up an unfair deal behind his back.

“Swizz, holla at me,” he demanded. “You backdoored me, gave that man some business that you ain’t give all of us.” Without specifying the details, Jones made it clear he felt cheated, insisting he was owed a much bigger payout for the spectacle Dipset helped create.

“I need triple what I had last time the way we put that versus on fire to you had that thing looking like a championship game,” he said. “You definitely got to give me triple Swiss and you got to give me some real business this time.”

Jones didn’t stop there. He doubled down on his accusations, calling out the industry’s silence on shady dealings, seemingly pointing to Verzuz negotiations.

“Y’all don’t talk about the backdoor that’s going on,” he said. “We got the bag, but boys still went backdoor.”

Though Jones didn’t pin down the specifics of his beef with Swizz Beatz over Dipset’s Verzuz battle, it seems some of his grievances may stem from the liquidation of the platform last year. For those whose memory may not serve them the best, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced they would be joining forces with Elon Musk to bring Verzuz to X (Twitter), in an exclusive distribution partnership last June. Swizz and Timbaland will maintain full ownership and creative control in a “mutually beneficial” deal, granting exclusive distribution rights to Musk’s platform with its 550 million active users.

In a statement, Swizz Beatz said he and Timbaland “are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz.” Together, they intend to “help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world.”