Jonathan Majors Might Be Back In The Marvel Multiverse – Again

Jonathan Majors flashed a knowing smile when asked if he was returning to Marvel, hinting that Kang the Conqueror’s story — and his — might not be over just yet.

Be clear: people want Jonathan Majors back in the MCU! Actually we just want him back period.

Jonathan Majors may have just cracked open the multiverse again, but this time a sly grin is giving us a clue on things to come. The actor recently hinted that his days as Kang the Conqueror might not be over. Walk with me.

At the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Majors appeared alongside his wife, actress Meagan Good, looking calm and confident. Based on reports he appeared amused when asked about rumors of a Marvel comeback. We have followed this ever step of the way. When The U.S. Sun pressed him on whether he was set to return as Kang, Majors did not hide his reaction. “I cannot say anything about that,” he said, smiling. Bro is smiling.

And when the question turned to whether there was a specific Kang project in the works, he added more fuel to the speculation: “Well it’s a multi-verse, so there’s always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that.” He finished saying he was “very glad” to hear that fans still want him back. That is an understatement. I will not get into the nuances of it all, but the MCU needs him. And others have had more than a bit of grace when they had some personal issues.

Never say never.

Majors is only 36. But a transgression with his ex-girlfriend cost him the Kang role, among other opportunities. Magazine Dreams should land him an Oscar nomination if it can be considered. He killed that.

As you know, his real-life storyline has taken a very positive turn. He’s good with Good, his wife.

Keep watching watchers. Majors is doing. In the multiverse, anything can happen and Jonathan Majors knows that more than most.

