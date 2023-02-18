Juelz Santana Tries To Get His Wife Back

I know Juelz Santana loves his wife Kimbella. You know how I know? When he got on bended knee and proposed, he creased his Timberland boot. And, it was then that I knew that he loved her. Anyway, fast forward a few years…they have split. I do not know if they are divorced yet…but it ain’t looking too good.
What did he do on the Valentine’s Day holiday? My man went on bended knee again in full humble mood. Basically he begged for his wife back openly on social media. I’m not mad at him. Other people have done that such as Lil Durk. You just have to do what you have to do some times and be a Man about it. The only thing is, will it work?
The sad reality is his once you get out of step with the ladies those DMS get to pop in and they start to see the world for what it is – limitless! And these are not your old school women – these are new women! They have plenty of options.
So, just like Lil Durk, Juelz got curved. She did not say no though! So there’s still hope. At any rate, what do you think about this. I mean he went and got his teeth fixed! Again! He loves that woman!
This ain’t looking too good though. She outside outside!!!