NLE Choppa Says Cops Arrested Him For Unannounced Mall Trip After Kai Cenat Link

NLE Choppa is accusing police of arresting him while he shopped for gifts for his daughter—and it apparently went down just hours after he connected with embroiled streamer Kai Cenat—who himself was on the cusp of the legal fallout of his chaotic game system giveaway riot in New York City.

In an Instagram post on his personal account, Choppa shared a carousel gallery of photos and videos capturing his recent Festival performance and subsequent shopping spree. Several of the clips show Choppa and Cenat performing “Bustdown Rollie Avalance” live, seemingly hours after Cenat was in the custody of the NYPD.

While cookin’ up in the caption, NLE Choppa chose to egg the entire situation on and fry some bacon while he was at it. “For My 12Th Birthday I Turned 13, I Promise [bacon emojis],” Choppa, aka NLELLY wrote.

A few slides into the post, NLE Choppa can be seen leading a prepubescent mob of rabid fans around a local mall as he attempts to shop. “I ain’t signing no autographs,” he quipped jokingly in one of the clips. However, matters quickly turn from happy-go-lucky to tense as the Memphis rapper becomes engaged in a confrontation with a police officer.

The issue at hand? That Choppa apparently didn’t let anyone know he would be at the mall ahead of time and caused a scene.

“They mad cause they had to do they job ain’t that crazy,” Choppa wrote.

While it’s unconfirmed whether NLE Choppa actually got arrested, it’s crazy the situation even boiled down to that since bro was just tryna get his baby some shoes. It’s not his fault some Gen-Z kids followed him threw the mall in hopes of getting a viral TikTok of the “S### Me Out” rapper as he shopped.

One could assume police would be much more popular with the young jits like NLE Choppa if they were collaborating with artists such as Sexxy Redd—or hilariously being left on read by Meagan “That’s my man and I’m gone stick beside him” Good for Johnathon Majors. But until then, I guess these things will, unfortunately, continue to happen. On the bright side, at least both NLE Choppa and Cenat have bail money!