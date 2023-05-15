Lil Durk Proves Can Still Be On Demon Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Damn.

These guys have a bunch of different rules than we do. I remember when Pac and Biggie died, we all mourned in one way or another. At the time, there were rules. These days, artists celebrate death like they are birthdays. I like Lil Durk. And I know he has evolved a lot into an ambassador looking to help his Chicago community. But in the not too distant past, he made a song – that bangs – and sampled Quando Rondo’s voiced when he was screaming in anguish.

That is next level! Check it out here and tell me what you think?

Lil Durk Sampled the "Nooooo" Quando Rondo Said when He lost his Homie in LA & Used it in his (UNRELEASED) Song 😳🔥

pic.twitter.com/VsGqQwVe3h — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 13, 2023

Some people liked it. Some felt it was out of pocket and others suggested it was AI. I know that song is too real to be anybody’s AI. Anyway, a lot of people say this song is incriminating as hell. Durk definitely says a lot and whoever leaked it might be the feds. Now that I think about it, both Durk and Quando are in different places in life. Hopefully this does not start anything up again.