Uh…About That Lil Kim Verzuz Foxy Brown Rumor…My Bad!

We are going to do this in a numeric fashion.
- My name is illseed and I am the king of the rumors. I am personally responsible for numerous platform, sites and businesses that you love, because I provided the blueprint. So, I cannot remember too many times when the site got it WRONG. We are a trusted source of information, which is why the Lil Kim Verzuz Foxy Brown seemed like it was RIGHT. We only go by sources and this source was no on point.
- So here is the deal with the source: I did not come from Lil Kim’s camp. It came from “the other side,” if you know what I mean. Lil Kim’s people were furious over the rumor and insisted that Kim is not doing ANY Verzuz, and definitely not Foxy. Remember, Kim said she wanted her Verzuz, if there ever was one, with Nicki Minaj. We don’t want that. We want the Golden Era Rap Divas to go at it! If I am correct, it would be the first rap chick Verzuz battle. Kim’s camp hit us with the “cease and desist” talk! We had not gotten those kinds of correspondance since Karen Civil was being accused as a scam artist. Honestly, the Kim/Foxy rumor was not presented properly. I did not write it, but my bad anyway!
- I will jump back in the rumors fray to prevent something like this happening again. I won’t be the ONLY one doing the rumors, but wll be a bit of a “quality control specialist” to make sure we are right and exact!
- I won’t be too specific, but I am hearing some other Foxy rumors. I am hearing Foxy is about to make a run back to the game. I will say this, it is not necessarily music related. I guess we will have to wait and see. By the way, I also heard that Foxy Brown was not too pleased with the show “Queens” which stars . On the show, Brandy raps: “I ruin careers, ask Foxy.” HUH? Everybody was up in arms over the line and cried foul about a fictional rapper dissing a real one. Personally, I thought it was something done intentionally to keep people engaged and talking. And they talked! Afterwards, the show “brass” revealed there is a CHARACTER on the show named FOXY. There are a BILLION names in the world and they pic the ONE name that is the same as a legend like Foxy Brown. OK.
AND ON THAT NOTE – I am OUT.
PS: What if they are battling and they told me something to stop the breaking news/rumors? Just a thought!