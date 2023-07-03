Lil Uzi Vert Paid For $200,000 Funeral Of Late Rapper Lotta Cash Desto

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

They lead with their heart.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped their latest album, The Pink Tape, last month. On one of the more introspective tracks, Lil Uzi claimed they paid $200,000 for the funeral of late rapper, Lotta Cash Desto.

Lotta Cash Desto was fatally shot in Houston, Texas last year. Her passing evidently made a lasting impression on Baby Pluto.

The Lil Uzi Vert-affiliate was only 24 years old at the time of her death. Such potential being snatched away must have hit the rapper hard. So, rather than entertaining self-destructive behaviors, Lil Uzi penned their pain.

The Pink Tape dug surprisingly deep. On “Days Come And Go,” Lil Uzi’s reflected: “I got too much on my mind, too much on my plate/I spent two-hundred thousand on Desto funeral, that’s an estate/I don’t know why they be mad at me, ’cause I’m expressin’ my ways.”

While some things remain questionable, Lil Uzi Vert’s heart seems to be in the right place.