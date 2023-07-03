AllHipHop

Lil Uzi Vert Paid For $200,000 Funeral Of Late Rapper Lotta Cash Desto

By: Niki Gatewood (@THE_NikiG)Category: Rumors

They lead with their heart.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped their latest album, The Pink Tape, last month. On one of the more introspective tracks, Lil Uzi claimed they paid $200,000 for the funeral of late rapper, Lotta Cash Desto.

Lotta Cash Desto was fatally shot in Houston, Texas last year. Her passing evidently made a lasting impression on Baby Pluto.

The Lil Uzi Vert-affiliate was only 24 years old at the time of her death. Such potential being snatched away must have hit the rapper hard. So, rather than entertaining self-destructive behaviors, Lil Uzi penned their pain.

The Pink Tape dug surprisingly deep. On “Days Come And Go,” Lil Uzi’s reflected: “I got too much on my mind, too much on my plate/I spent two-hundred thousand on Desto funeral, that’s an estate/I don’t know why they be mad at me, ’cause I’m expressin’ my ways.” 

While some things remain questionable, Lil Uzi Vert’s heart seems to be in the right place.