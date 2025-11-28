Ray J And Ex Plead Their Case With Internet Theories Everywhere

Princess Love says she’s had enough…accusing Ray J of abuse, solo parenting, and behavior that proves he needs rehab.

This Ray-J situation is wild. As you already know, he was arrested after pulling a gun on someone during a livestream. The first reports claimed he was trying to threaten or possibly shoot his child’s mother, Princess Love. But newer reports say he may have been trying to harm another man who was in the residence. I don’t know what that’s really about, but what’s clear is Ray-J was arrested on Thanksgiving Day—already having the worst holiday ever even before the cuffs went on.

Now here’s where things get tricky. Some people are suggesting there’s more to this than what we’re seeing. In fact, they’re saying the whole fiasco might’ve been a skit or something staged behind the scenes—a pre-planned ploy to go viral. That’s what the streets are talking about. Or maybe it’s what Ray-J, Princess Love, and others are floating to stay out of trouble. Either way, this is the kind of foolishness we end up dealing with as MEDIA on a holiday when we should be enjoying our families. But here we are.

Honestly, it feels like Ray-J’s life is spiraling out of control, and people around him are just trying to protect the bag. What’s really true is anybody’s guess. Still, it’s getting more frustrating to even write about this type of nonsense. And for the record, I saw the footage—it looked real to me. Whether the reactions were real is another story, but I didn’t see any acting, no staging, nothing that made it look scripted.We all know there are networks out here—Black-owned networks included—that push and rely on this kind of content to stay relevant in 2025. Personally, I’ll take old-school BET over this mess any day. This stuff goes completely against the best interests of the public. And when I say the public, I mean Black America.

Princess Love was not done calling out Ray J. She says he’s abusive, that she’s raising the kids on her own, and insists she would never do anything to harm her children. Princess also claims that during one of Ray’s visits, the kids walked in on him in bed with another woman. And finally, she says he needs rehab.

