Rihanna & Cardi B: The Rumor Baby Report

Rihanna might be pregnant with twins and while Cardi B hints at wanting more kids…the rumors are pregnant!

So here’s what’s buzzing: Rihanna is pregnant with baby number three. Naturally, people are nosey, myself included. The main question is why is she and A$AP Rocky having babies back to back to back? The leading rumor? Rihanna wants a girl—desperately. With two boys already, sources say she’s going hard trying to add a little princess to their growing family.

Now, here’s where things get a little crazy. The internet is saying that Rihanna might be having twins. Yes, twins. I have seen this several times. Nobody knows for sure, but the speculation is running rampant online, fueled by AI-generated images. I hate that, so we don’t know what is what. Showing Rihanna and Rocky in a fake baby show. Of course, Rihanna and Rocky haven’t confirmed any of this, so take it all with a whole salt shaker.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is stirring the rumor pot too. She and Offset are officially done, divorced and moving on. But when someone asked Cardi if she was pregnant again, she responded in a way that hinted she might want more kids. But look at what is also on the internet, pics of her looking…

Looks like ole girl maybe right 👀😩 pic.twitter.com/UZ664HnfJR — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) May 11, 2025

Some have said this is nothing more than Photoshop nonsense, but The Daily Mail has the originals and it is real. Naturally, folks jumped to the next question: who would she have more kids with? Some say it could be Offset, but if you follow Cardi, you know there are other names out there. No one’s bold enough to ask her directly, but they will take pics of her like a weirdo.

And now, the internet’s doing what it does best. Some are clowning Cardi for wanting more kids, questioning her mental state or throwing shade about her lack of music. But honestly, if she wants a big family, let her have one. Women like Cardi and Rihanna have proven they can balance family and fame—even if relationships don’t always work out. That’s not entirely on them. I’m just hoping we get some new music out of all this.

Come on Cardi!

