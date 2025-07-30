Ryan Coogler & Regina King Teaming Up On Harlem Horror? “Bitter Root” Rumors Swirl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumor has it Regina King and Ryan Coogler are adapting the horror-fueled comic “Bitter Root” into a movie about racism, monsters, and Harlem in the 1920s.

Regina King. Ryan Coogler. Monsters. Harlem in the 1920s.

This is reportedly happening, people. As Sinners continues its successful run, we have another one on the horizon. The energy brewing right now could an epic conversion from a most daring comic book to the big screen. Yes, an incredible adaptation is on deck, according to reports. Word on the street is Bitter Root, the award-winning comic, is getting the Hollywood treatment. The series blends horror, history and Hip-Hop-level swagger together. You saw the names. There are powerhouses pushing this to the light.

Bitter Root is set in 1924 Harlem and follows a Black family of monster hunters. But these aren’t your average monsters. They’re called Jinoo and they’re born from hate and racism. When hatred takes over a human soul, it literally transforms them into a creature. And this family, which has its own trauma and beliefs, has to come back together to stop the evil.

According to internet reports, Regina King is directing and producing the movie. Yes, Regina King, who we love from 227. She’s all grown up and has pushed out classics like One Night in Miami and Watchmen.

Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Coogler are allegedly producing it under their banner Proximity Media with Sev Ohanian. David F. Walker, Sanford Greene and Chuck Brown. Bitter Root‘s creators are reportedly locked in as executive producers. That means the source material will be right and exact.

The script is being retooled as we speak and there’s no release date yet. I’m thinking this will be like Jordan Peele-style social horror set in the Harlem Renaissance. One source told me, “It’s gonna flip the superhero genre on its head.” I’m here for it.

Bitter Root is not your typical capes-and-costumes flick. It’s comic pulp meets politics. With Regina King at the helm, this could be the film that changes how Hollywood handles our stories. Well, Sinners kind of did that already, but we can always take a few more.

Here are some pics of the Bitter Root (Middle: David F. Walker and Sanford Greene) crew and the AllHipHop squad (Chris Brown and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur) a few years ago.